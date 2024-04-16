5 Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla movies that will transport you to 90’s era

Bollywood's magic wouldn't be the same without Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s movies. This iconic duo stole hearts and dominated the silver screen throughout the 90s. Their undeniable on-screen chemistry was a recipe for success, and their films continue to be loved by fans today.

Whether they were making you laugh in rom-coms like Ishq or tugging at your heartstrings in dramas like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Aamir and Juhi had a knack for captivating audiences. Their natural rapport and infectious charm shone through every scene, making them a joy to watch.

They tackled a variety of roles, effortlessly transitioning between playful romance, laugh-out-loud comedy, and heartfelt drama. This versatility, along with their genuine on-screen connection, cemented their status as one of Bollywood's most treasured pairings. So next time you're looking for a feel-good Bollywood classic, revisit a film featuring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla – you won't be disappointed!

5 Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla movies that you can add to your weekend watchlist

1. Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Navneet Nishan, KD Chandaran

Where to watch: YouTube

Release date: 1993

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is a Bollywood gem that is a perfect blend of laughter, tears, and family feelings. Aamir Khan stars as Rahul, a guy suddenly thrust into parenthood when he has to care for his three mischievous nephews and a niece after a family tragedy. Just when life gets overwhelming, a runaway bride named Vyjayanti (Juhi Chawla) enters the picture, adding a spark of joy (and maybe a little more chaos!) to their lives.

The movie is packed with hilarious moments as Rahul struggles to handle his newfound responsibility, but it also has plenty of heartwarming scenes that tug at your heartstrings. It explores the importance of family, the power of love, and the unexpected ways life throws curveballs (sometimes with a runaway bride in tow!).

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's sizzling chemistry adds a delightful charm to the story, making you fall in love with their journey. So grab some tissues, popcorn, and maybe your whole family for a feel-good Bollywood experience!

2. Daulat Ki Jung

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kader Khan, Kiran Kumar, Paresh Rawal

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Release date: 1992

Calling all Bollywood fans of romance, action, and a good laugh! Daulat Ki Jung is your movie. This classic stars the charming Aamir Khan as Rajesh, a young man who falls head-over-heels for Juhi Chawla's Asha. But their love story isn't exactly smooth sailing. Their families are business rivals, and a criminal gang throws a wrench in their plans. Get ready for hilarious misunderstandings, heart-pounding action, and a whole lot of adventure.

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla light up the screen with their undeniable chemistry, keeping you glued to your seat as they navigate the chaos. So, if you're looking for a fun escape with a dash of everything, Daulat Ki Jung is the perfect Bollywood pick-me-up!

3. Love Love Love

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ved Thappar, Dalip Tahil, Raza Murad, Gulshan Grover

Where to watch: PLEX

Release date: 1989

Get ready to swoon over Love Love Love, a classic Bollywood love story starring the dream team of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. This heartfelt drama follows Amit (Aamir Khan) and Pooja (Juhi Chawla), two young people from opposite worlds. Sparks fly when they fall for each other, but their love story hits a roadblock – Amit's wealthy family disapproves. Prepare for challenges, emotional rollercoasters, and a fight for their love against societal barriers.

Love Love Love isn't just about butterflies and sunshine – it delves into themes of sacrifice, standing up for what you believe in, and the power of true love. Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's sizzling chemistry makes their characters come alive, and their performances will leave you both rooting for them and maybe even shedding a tear (or two!). So grab your tissues and settle in for a beautiful journey of love, sacrifice, and defying the odds!

4. Ishq

Cast: Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Anant Mahadevan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: 1997

Get ready for double the romance and quadruple the fun with Ishq, a Bollywood rom-com that will have you laughing out loud! This classic film features the dream teams of Aamir Khan & Juhi Chawla and Ajay Devgn & Kajol in a hilarious story of love and family drama.

Aamir Khan plays Raj, a poor mechanic smitten with Juhi Chawla's Rashmi, a wealthy socialite. Ajay Devgn is Ajay, who's stuck-up and hates poor people (yikes!), while Kajol is his childhood friend caught in the middle. Sparks fly, misunderstandings multiply, and chaos ensues as these couples navigate their relationships against the disapproval of their families.

Ishq isn't just about the laughs (though there are plenty of those thanks to Aamir and Juhi's undeniable chemistry!). It's also a heartwarming story about fighting for love, defying expectations, and proving that true love can conquer all.

5. Qyamat Se Qyamat Tak

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Imran Khan,

Where to watch:

Release date: 1998

Dust off your handkerchiefs and get ready for a classic love story with a twist! Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak isn't your average Bollywood romance. This 1988 film launched the careers of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, and it's easy to see why.

Aamir plays Raj, a charming young man who falls head-over-heels for Juhi's Rashmi. There's just one teeny problem: their families are sworn enemies! Despite the feud, their love burns bright, and they decide to take a daring leap – they elope!

But true love's path never runs quite smoothly, does it? Their newfound happiness is threatened by the shadows of the past, leading to heartbreaking consequences. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak won hearts with its fresh story, soulful music, and the undeniable chemistry between Aamir and Juhi. So be prepared to laugh, cry, and maybe even sing along to the unforgettable soundtrack as you witness this epic love story unfold.

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's movies continue to be a delightful escape, offering heartwarming stories, laugh-out-loud moments, and the pure joy of witnessing two talented actors bring characters to life with such infectious energy. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to fall in love with their timeless performances all over again!

