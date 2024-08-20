5 Aamir Khan movies to watch on Netflix for wholesome entertainment

Considered among the top Superstars of the Indian cinema, Aamir Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The actor has always maintained his career with content-driven movies that can leave an impression on the society.

Best known for his script choices and perfection, Aamir is presently busy in the post production of his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. Here's taking a look at 5 Aamir Khan movies to watch on Netflix that will provide you wholesome entertainment.

5 Aamir Khan movies to watch on Netflix

1. PK

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Sushant Singh Rajput

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2014

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK is a comedy-drama that must be on your watchlist. Among all the Aamir Khan movies, PK holds a special fan base. The story revolves around an alien, played by Aamir Khan who is lost on earth. His goal is to find his remote control by which he can return to his planet. What he goes through during his time on earth forms the crust of the story.

Written by Abhijat Joshi and Hirani, the movie went on to collect over Rs 340 crore net in India and turned out to be a blockbuster. Besides Aamir Khan's heartfelt performance, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in cameo roles, who win the hearts of the audience with their impactful performances.

PK is available to watch on Netflix. Check it out!

2. Dil Chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2001

Dil Chahta Hai is another gem from Aamir Khan’s filmography. The movie marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar and attained cult status over the years. The comedy-drama revolves around a significant transition phase in the romantic lives of the three graduate friends, played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna.

The movie was a huge success in the urban markets and it introduced modern fashion trends and lifestyle to the young audience.

Dil Chahta Hai also won two National awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi. It's a must-watch.

3. Rang De Basanti

Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and R Madhavan

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Release year: 2006

Rang De Basanti is among the finest movies of Aamir Khan. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial is an epic coming-of-age drama movie where the story revolves around five college students who get inspired by a play and decide to fight against the evils of their own current government and system.

The movie boasts heart-touching music, moving performances and an emotional climax. It has the power to ignite the flame inside you to raise your voice against the injustice and corrupt system. Rang De Basanti is a must-watch movie.

It bagged a National Award for Best Popular film and was sent to Academy Awards as India's official entry.

4. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2012

It is a psychological crime drama that revolves around the investigation of an actor's murder. Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao played the cops in the film where Aamir's character has a troubled past.

Written and directed by Reema Kagti, the movie is remembered for its mind-twisting writing, terrific performances and shocking climax reveal.

Talaash is a gripping tale that will leave you spellbound. You shouldn't miss this gem at all.

5. Laal Singh Chaddha

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij

IMDB Rating: 5.6

Release year: 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of 1994 released Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. The movie won praises for its faithful adaptation boasting soulful music, depth in the writing but it was panned by the critics for Aamir Khan's performance.

The movie was declared a box office failure soon after its release as it couldn't live upto expectations. Though it's not a perfect movie, it definitely has some merit that can make your evening blissful. You can give it a try on Netflix.

Post the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan was taken aback and decided to take a sabbatical break from acting for one year.

On the work front, the Bollywood Superstar is set to mark his comeback with a comedy drama titled Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled for release on Christmas 2024. It is a sports-comedy co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and an ensemble supporting cast. Like his previous release, this is also an Indian adaptation of Spanish movie, Champions.

Besides Sitaare Zameen Par, the actor is rumored to be doing an action film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, however we are yet to hear anything concrete about the collaboration.

