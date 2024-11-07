Kiran Rao Birthday: When Laapataa Ladies director revealed her favorite Khan in Bollywood isn’t Aamir Khan but Salman Khan

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is having a great year at the movies, with her directorial Laapataa Ladies receiving a lot of love. Today, November 7, 2024, marks her 51st birthday. On this special occasion, let’s throwback to the moment when she revealed that her favorite Khan in Bollywood wasn’t Aamir Khan but Salman Khan.

In an old interview with India TV, Kiran Rao was told that Shah Rukh Khan has often said that his wife Gauri Khan's favorite Khan in the industry was Aamir Khan. When asked who her favorite was, Kiran took Salman Khan’s name. Aamir, who was also present during the interview, asked her the reason.

Kiran mentioned, “I just enjoy watching him. I haven’t seen all his films, but woh jab aate hai main dekhna chahti hu unko (I want to see him when he appears). He’s got charisma.” She stated that she found Salman Khan entertaining.

Kiran revealed that she had seen his movie Dabangg as well as No Entry, in which she found his work extremely good. She added, “Maine Pyar Kiya, way back to his first film.”

Coming to Laapataa Ladies, the film is a comedy drama directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The movie was released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

Salman Khan had given a shoutout to Kiran and her film on X (formerly Twitter). His tweet read, “Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (Wow, wow) Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath? (When will you work with me?).”

Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry to the 97th Academy Awards. Earlier in September, Kiran expressed her happiness about this recognition. In a statement, she said, “I am deeply honored and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life.”

