Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt visit his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house, Junaid Khan joins them; WATCH

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt have been making several public appearances together. Today, Sunday, they were spotted visiting the actor's ex-wife Reena Dutta's house, with his son Junaid Khan joining them.

In a video now going viral, Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt is seen stepping out of the car and heading towards the stairs, followed by the actor's son Junaid Khan. The actor is then seen climbing the stairs shortly after. However, their faces are not clearly visible as they are captured from behind and the side.

Aamir's younger son, Azad Rao Khan, is also seen accompanying them. The video shows them visiting his ex-wife, Reena Dutta's house, and this beautiful family moment is absolutely unmissable.

In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan confirmed Sitaare Zameen Par's release date. He said, “Meri toh agli abhi film aa rahi hai, Sitaare Zameen Par. June 20 ko hum logon ne decide kiya release karne ke liye aur...” (My next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is coming soon; we've decided to release it on June 20...).

Aamir also opened up on the film's theme and revealed that it is based on mental health. He further went on to explain that his character plays a vital role in addressing this subject, and after watching the film, the audience will know what he is talking about.

He also added that he is currently focused on working through the final stages of production, and shared that he hopes for its success.

For the unversed, Sitaare Zameen Par was announced in October 2023. Directed by RS Prasanna, it revolves around a fresh perspective on the theme of people with special abilities. The film features Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

The first part, titled Taare Zameen Par, was much more than just a box office hit. Written by Amole Gupte, the 2007 film was praised for bringing up the topic of learning disorders, particularly dyslexia, and raising awareness in India. Featuring Darsheel Safary as Ishaan and Aamir Khan as the empathetic art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, it was indeed an iconic film.

