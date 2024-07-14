Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan changes her side to make Aaradhya feel comfortable; fans go gaga

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya, who shares a close bond with her daughter Aaradhya, is often spotted with her on various occasions. The mother-daughter duo recently graced the red carpet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony.

A moment of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the blessing ceremony has surfaced on the Internet and it is just too cute to be missed.

Aishwarya Bachchan poses with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

In a video posted on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for pictures at the photo session spot inside the venue. Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan also got herself clicked at the ceremony.

Aaradhya, who seems bothered by the air reaching her hair, continues to pose with her mother, Aishwarya. She smiles while removing hair strands from her face.

Aishwarya soon notices Aaradhya and tries to make her feel comfortable. The former beauty queen changes her side while posing for the paparazzi. The actress also fixes her daughter's hair during the moment.

Here's how netizens are reacting to this cute moment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sweet gesture grabbed the eyeballs of netizens on the post. Many Instagram users dropped their reactions in the comment section.

"I love how Aish switched sides to block the air that's bothering her daughter. not that it worked but cute lol," an Instagram user wrote.

"I love her behavior, especially when she takes care her daughter (sic)," a comment reads.

"Doting mother," an Instagram user wrote. "Aishwarya Aaradhya perfect duo," a fan commented.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan arrived together for the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Meanwhile, earlier Amitabh Bachchan graced the event with his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya came together for Anant and Radhika's wedding as well. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and other family members posed separately for pictures. Later, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek sat together for the ceremony.

The Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has ended. They will now have Mangal Utsav, a reception on July 14, Sunday.

