Abhishek Bachchan takes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli for drive in luxury vehicle; see PICS

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently took the youngsters of B-town on a drive in Mumbai. Several images of Junior Bachchan driving rumoured couple Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan along with his niece Navya Naveli Nanda to an undisclosed location in the city went viral.

All of them were quick to jump into Abhishek’s luxury car before they finally left the location. Check it out!

Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Navya Naveli went on a drive

Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew, Agastya Nanda is rumored to be dating Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. The rumored couple made their screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film, The Archies. On July 23, the three actors, along with Junior Bachchan’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together in the city.

In the images that are going viral, the Ghoomer actor was seen driving all three youngsters to an unknown spot in his luxury car. For their casual day out, Abhishek went with a black hoodie. He was joined by Agastya in the front passenger seat, donning a black t-shirt with blue denims and sneakers. Suhana was quick to jump in the back seat of the car along with Navya.

Take a look:

For the unknown, Abhishek will reportedly play the villain in Suhana’s upcoming film King, which also features Shah Rukh Khan. It is one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the big-screen debut of SRK’s daughter and the first collaboration between the father-daughter duo.

Did Amitabh Bachchan confirm Abhishek Bachchan’s presence in King?

A couple of days ago, on July 16, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and reacted to a fan post. Big B expressed his excitement about Abhishek Bachchan’s alleged casting as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s action thriller King.

The Paa actor penned in his tweet, “All the best Abhishek.. It is TIME!!!” making fans curious about Junior Bachchan’s presence in the film. Earlier this year, a source close to the developed confirmed that Suhana is being trained in their Mumbai house, Mannat along with her father.

“Trainers of international repute are coming together to train Suhana and SRK, as King will explore a slightly raw form of action,” the informer added. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King is produced by Gauri Khan with Siddharth Anand.

