Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 27: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to attend RSIFF; Shah Rukh Khan connects to Mufasa’s story and more

Today, November 27, 2024, was packed with some exciting updates in the film industry. If you weren’t able to catch everything, don't fret, as this newswrap contains the top headlines of the day. From Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor prepping to be part of the Red Sea International Film Festival to Shah Rukh Khan narrating the story of Mufasa, here's all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 27, 2024:

1. Sunny Deol to return to Lahore 1947 shoot soon because of Aamir Khan? Know why

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan have teamed up for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming period drama, Lahore 1947. Directed by Santoshi and starring Preity Zinta in a pivotal role, the film has already completed its principal shooting. However, Aamir Khan, known for his perfectionism, has proposed a few scene modifications. As a result, Deol is set to return for some additional patchwork and the filming of a song.

2. Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Abhishek Bachchan pose with entire cast as they cruise through last schedule of their film journey; PIC

The highly anticipated fifth chapter of the Housefull series has fans buzzing with excitement! As the popular comedy franchise nears the end of its production, the entire cast, featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Abhishek Bachchan, gathered for a group photo to commemorate this milestone.

This behind-the-scenes moment offers a glimpse into the team’s journey and is sure to heighten the excitement for the upcoming laughter-filled blockbuster. Housefull 5 is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

3. Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar director Ashwini Dhir’s son Jalaj dies in tragic car accident in Mumbai: Report

Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir, acclaimed for films like Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar, has suffered an immense personal loss as his 18-year-old son, Jalaj Dhir, tragically passed away in a car accident on November 23. According to reports, Jalaj was traveling with three friends when the accident occurred, claiming his life and that of one of his companions.

4. Siblings Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to travel to Saudi Arabia but it’s not for a film; find out

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are gearing up for a trip to Saudi Arabia, but it’s not for a film project. The duo will be part of the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), scheduled for December 2024. They are set to appear in the "In Conversation" segment, joining an illustrious roster of international stars at the event.

The fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will be held from December 5 to 14, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

5. Shah Rukh Khan connects Mufasa: The Lion King’s journey to his own; ‘Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh…’

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, where he lends his voice to the titular character in the Hindi version. The Bollywood icon recently reflected on Mufasa's journey, drawing parallels to his own life and noting how their stories share striking similarities.

In a promotional video released by the makers of the film, Shah Rukh is seen narrating Mufasa's tale. He describes the character as a king who inherited loneliness, offering a poignant glimpse into the emotional depth of the story.

