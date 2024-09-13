After divorce from Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol refers to 'roving eyes' as red flag in relationship; 'You've got your arm candy...'

Bollywood actor Esha Deol, who made headlines for parting ways with her husband Bharat Takhtani earlier this year, has talked about major red flags in a relationship. The actress listed three major red flags and warned women to beware of men with a ‘roving eye.’

In a candid chat with Hauterrfly, the bollywood diva was asked what she considers red flags in a love relationship. To which the Dhoom actor said, “When you’re not vibrating on the same frequency as the other, there’s no way that you can click with the person. You should rather attract or be attracted to a person who is on the same vibrational level as you. I’m not talking about financial…”

The actress further highlighted that lifestyle differences can lead to a major red flag in any relationship. Though there is nothing wrong with distinct lifestyles, they must match for a healthy and happy relationship. “If the lifestyles don’t match, that’s a big red flag. If one person wants to sit at home and the other wants to go out, it’s not going to happen,” told Esha Deol.

The Deol girl later pointed out that men with ‘roving eyes’ can be a major red flag. While emphasising on the same, Esha said, “You’ve got your arm candy with you, but you’re seeing eye candy, bro. That’s not good.”

Amid spilling beans over the red flags, Esha highlighted green flags too. Hema Malini's daughter mentioned that friendship and personal space are the main keys to go. While explaining her point, the actress said that the Green Flag is also being with someone you can spend time with without doing anything. A relationship where you are not forced to please your partner and don't have to do things to make the other person happy.

The No Entry actress concluded by underlining the importance of personal space for any person in any relationship. “I really value my personal space, my dream world, my la la land. I like my own company. I can entertain myself all day long. To people like us, that space should be given…”

For the uninitiated, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in 2012. They have two daughters together, Radhya and Miraya. However, their marriage ended with a divorce after a decade.

