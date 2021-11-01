Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, gifts & bouquets make way to the Baadshah’s Mannat: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan will be clocking his 56th birthday tomorrow, on November 2nd. Ahead of King Khan’s special day, gifts and bouquets have already made their way to the superstar’s residence, Mannat.

It has been a tough last month for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the cruise drugs bust case. Aryan, who was lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, was denied bail twice, before finally being granted bail by the Bombay High Court last week. On the morning of Saturday, October 30th, Aryan finally walked out of jail after over three weeks. According to a report, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who argued in favour of the star kid’s bail, said that SRK had ‘tears of joy’ when the bail order was announced. He also revealed that both SRK and wife Gauri were very worried as parents, and the actor only had 'coffee after coffee'.

Recently, a source told a leading news portal that November usually is a month of celebration at Mannat, with both Shah Rukh and Aryan celebrating their birthdays. However, the source added that this year, SRK was planning to keep celebrations muted for his birthday, Aryan's birthday, and Diwali. The source told the channel, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."

Whether Shah Rukh has a grand celebration on his birthday or not, love for the actor keeps on pouring in. As mentioned earlier, gifts and bouquets from friends and well-wishers have already reached his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Take a look:

