Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, gifts & bouquets make way to the Baadshah’s Mannat: WATCH

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:15 PM IST  |  7.8K
   
Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, gifts & bouquets make way to the Baadshah’s Mannat: WATCH
Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, gifts & bouquets make way to the Baadshah’s Mannat: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan will be clocking his 56th birthday tomorrow, on November 2nd. Ahead of King Khan’s special day, gifts and bouquets have already made their way to the superstar’s residence, Mannat. 

It has been a tough last month for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the cruise drugs bust case. Aryan, who was lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, was denied bail twice, before finally being granted bail by the Bombay High Court last week. On the morning of Saturday, October 30th, Aryan finally walked out of jail after over three weeks. According to a report, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who argued in favour of the star kid’s bail, said that SRK had ‘tears of joy’ when the bail order was announced. He also revealed that both SRK and wife Gauri were very worried as parents, and the actor only had 'coffee after coffee'. 

Recently, a source told a leading news portal that November usually is a month of celebration at Mannat, with both Shah Rukh and Aryan celebrating their birthdays. However, the source added that this year, SRK was planning to keep celebrations muted for his birthday, Aryan's birthday, and Diwali. The source told the channel, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."

Whether Shah Rukh has a grand celebration on his birthday or not, love for the actor keeps on pouring in. As mentioned earlier, gifts and bouquets from friends and well-wishers have already reached his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. 

Take a look:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha visits Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat after Aryan Khan’s bail

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All