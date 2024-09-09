Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya get protective of actress' mom as they visit Ganpati pandal in Mumbai: WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an accomplished actor, style icon, diva, and global sensation who has been winning the hearts of countless fans. Despite her immense success, she remains a wonderful human being who prioritizes her family above all else. Frequently seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya also takes great care of her mother. Not long ago, she was seen protecting both her mother and daughter during a visit to a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai.

In the video that went viral in seconds, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, looking elegant in a pink suit, was seen tightly holding her mother as they made their way through the massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

They were seeking blessings at GSB Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, dressed in yellow, walked alongside them. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress carefully guided her family, ensuring their safety until they were comfortably seated in their luxury car.

The Devdas actress has not only inspired millions of people, but she is also an inspiration to actors like Sharvari Wagh who grew up watching Aishwarya. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Munjya actress revealed that she used to mimic the senior Bollywood actress in her childhood. Sharvari told us, “I always tried to mimic Aishwarya Rai Ma'am because I have light eyes, and growing up, people would say aap unke jaise dikhte ho (I resembled her). I enjoyed watching all her films; she is so beautiful and an incredible performer.”

She further recalled, “After watching her movies, I would come home, go to my mom’s cabinet where I kept all her dupattas, and wear them while dancing in front of the mirror. Aishwarya Rai Ma'am has always been a huge inspiration to me. I loved her films then and still do.”

In the same chat, the Vedaa actress expressed that when she got the opportunity to meet her childhood idol, she didn’t have the courage as she was fangirling. Since it was a big moment for her, Sharvari just told Rai that she was a big fan.

