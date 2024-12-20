Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's cute moment post her annual school function is proof of their bond; don't miss

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not just a mother to her daughter Aaradhya, she is also her friend, confidant, travel partner, and the biggest cheerleader. The mother and daughter are never seen alone, be it on their travel expeditions or visiting a famous Ganpati temple. Hence, at her daughter’s school's annual function, the mother had to be present. Soon after her performance, Aish was also seen kissing her child’s performance in admiration.

On December 19, several Bollywood celebrities came to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School to watch their kids perform at their annual function. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made a stunning appearance at the event to watch his little daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan perform on stage. After the event, the mother-daughter duo left the venue and sat inside their car, all set to leave for home. This is when the actress kissed Aaradhya's forehead in appreciation of her performance at the school function.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were also spotted attending their child’s event. In one of the videos from the function, Junior Bachchan was seen getting his wife and their daughter inside their car after which he also joined them in the same vehicle and went home.

A sweet video of the Ghoomer actor with Big B was also captured at the event. In the clip, Abhishek can be seen walking ahead of his father making sure he carefully exists the event. He probably escorted his dad towards his care before coming to his wife and daughter.

Apart from the Bachchans, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and many others sat in the audience and cheered for their children.

King Khan arrived amid tight security and sat in the front row with his wife and daughter. He was seen standing with folded hands during the event. Several inside visuals from the event showed AbRam and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan performing on stage together.

