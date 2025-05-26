‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking carpet in all her glory...': Alia Bhatt opens up about having pinch-me moment at Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt left fans mesmerized with her stunning appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking her debut at the renowned global event. In a recent interview from Cannes, Alia shared that she had admired Aishwarya Rai Bachchan since childhood, having watched her represent India at the festival with grace and dignity for many years. She described Aishwarya as a major source of inspiration and expressed that being at Cannes herself felt surreal, like a true “pinch-me” moment.

Alia Bhatt's pinch-me moment at Cannes 2025

While speaking to Brut India at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt shared her excitement about attending the event, noting that this time of year often sees people glued to their phones, checking out red carpet and beauty looks.

She mentioned that she had grown up watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walk the Cannes red carpet with grace, representing India internationally, something she found deeply inspiring.

The Alpha actress described her own presence at the festival as a surreal, “pinch-me” moment. She also spoke about the vibrant atmosphere in Cannes, highlighting the cheerful, positive energy of the city and the joy of celebrating cinema with people from across the globe.

While Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan haven't starred together in a film, Aishwarya appeared alongside Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in Karan Johar’s 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Interestingly, Alia also made a brief cameo in the movie.

Alia Bhatt turned heads with her stunning debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. For her first red carpet appearance, she wore an elegant nude-toned gown from the Spring 2025 couture line, curated by stylist Rhea Kapoor. She saved her most memorable look for the closing ceremony, donning a custom-made Gucci gown.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again captured global attention with her show-stopping style. She showcased two striking looks during the event. For her first appearance, she opted for a classic yet sophisticated ivory Banarasi handloom saree.

The outfit stood out with its dramatic lace train on one side and a beautifully draped extended pallu. She completed the traditional look with a bold ruby necklace and a subtle touch of sindoor on her forehead, adding cultural grace to her ensemble.

For her second appearance, Aishwarya made a bold fashion statement in a custom-designed black shimmering gown. The eye-catching ensemble was paired with a dramatic, voluminous white cape that added a touch of grandeur to the look.

