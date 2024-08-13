Akshay Kumar admits not being scared to show his phone to wife Twinkle Khanna: ‘At home, it’s always lying around'

Akshay Kumar, preparing for his comedic return in Khel Khel Mein, recently discussed his openness about sharing his phone with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. He confidently stated that he is not afraid to show his phone to her, as he has nothing to hide, adding that he would not be concerned about revealing anything to his partner. He said, “I wouldn’t be scared if I had to show my phone to my partner," and added, “I’ve got nothing to hide."

In an interview with News18, Akshay Kumar discussed his reaction if his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were to read his personal messages. He explained that he would not be concerned about showing his phone to her, as he frequently leaves it around with his staff or at home while it’s charging. He emphasized his transparency, noting that he has nothing to hide.

He also humorously suggested that it could turn into an intriguing game. Akshay Kumar noted that this kind of game could be more engaging than outdoor activities, as it involves mental effort and keeps one on their toes. He mentioned that having to think about what to do next if personal messages are read by a partner or friends adds a different level of excitement.

When asked for marriage advice for those who are not yet married, Akshay Kumar suggested that individuals should experience marriage themselves to truly understand it, rather than relying on advice from others. He pointed out that personal experiences are unique and may not apply to everyone, emphasizing the importance of learning from one's own mistakes and moving forward in relationships based on individual perspectives and growth.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar expressed his desire for the comedy genre to be taken more seriously. He said, "Comedy ko log itna halka kyun lete hain hamari industry mein?...Maine aaj tak nahin dekha hai ki the best film award goes to a comedy film (Why is comedy treated lightly in our industry? Till today, I have never seen that the Best Film award goes to a comedy film)."

Akshay Kumar also remarked that he has never seen a comedian win the Best Hero award, questioning why this is the case. To support his point, he mentioned renowned comedians like Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey, Jackie Chan, and Barry Hill. He shared that he turns to Charlie Chaplin films or the TV show FRIENDS during stressful times for their calming effect. He expressed hope that the industry will begin to recognize and value comedy more appropriately.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently featured in Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara and co-starring Radhikka Madan, which premiered on August 2. His upcoming project is Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz and set to release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. This film, which is a remake of the 2016 Italian movie Perfect Strangers, includes a cast of Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The trailer for Khel Khel Mein was also released on August 2. Akshay's film will compete with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office.

He also has several projects in the pipeline, including Welcome To The Jungle, the third entry in the Welcome franchise, as well as Skyforce, Singham Again, Hera Pheri 3, and Jolly LLB 3.

