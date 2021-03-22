Akshay Kumar ‘couldn’t be happier’ as B Praak wins National Award for the song Teri Mitti from Kesari

As B Praak has bagged the headlines after winning the National Award in the Best Male Playback Singer for Teri Mitti, Akshay Kumar penned a sweet note for the achievement.

The entire team Kesari, which featured and in key roles, has all the reasons to be in celebratory mode today. After all, the popular song Teri Mitti from the war action drama had won big at the 67th National Film Awards today. While the winners of the prestigious award were announced today, B Praak, who had sung the song Teri Mitti has won the National Award in the Best Male Playback Singer category. Needless to say, it is an overwhelming moment for Kesari team.

Soon Akshay, who played the lead role in the movie, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his happiness about this achievement. The Khiladi Kumar said that he couldn’t be happier about this honour for the song and stated that he is proud to be a part of the movie. Besides, he also added that the song never fails to give him goosebumps. Akshay tweeted, “#TeriMitti still gives me goosebumps every time I hear it and one song I’m most proud of being part of...Couldn’t be happier! @BPraak #NationalFilmAwards2019.”

Take a look at ’s tweet for B Praak’s win at the 67th National Film Awards:

On the other hand, B Praak took can’t stop gushing about his big win and thanked the entire team of Kesari for the opportunity along with his family and fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, the renowned singer wrote, “I’m Speechless Sirf Itna He Bolunga Yeh Sab Aap Logo Ki Blessings Aur Pyar Hai That I Won The National Award For #TeriMitti”.

