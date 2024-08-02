Akshay Kumar has a savage reply when asked about reasons behind back-to-back flops at Khel Khel Mein trailer launch: ‘Gaya kaha hoon, yahi hoon’

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Amy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Fardeen Khan and Aditya Seal, Khel Khel Mein is finally out. The team came together to launch the trailer and interact with the media. We all know that the last couple of films of Khiladi Kumar have not been performing well at the box office. Hence when the actor spoke about the reason, he had everyone’s attention.

The actor was questioned about his recent films not working well and what is the reason he attributes. Akshay Kumar replied, “Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai. Log bolte hai, 'Sorry yaar, fikar mat karna. Sab thik ho jayega.' Mara nahi hoon main.” (Whatever happens, happens for good. People sympathize with me and say ‘Sorry brother, don’t worry! Everything will be alright.’ I’m not dead.)

Akshay further added that there are some journalists who used to ask him to not worry and tell him that he will be back. He stated, “Gaya kaha hoon. Yahi hoon. Humesha kaam karunga. Log kuch bhi kahe. Jo bhi kamata hoon, apne dum pe kamata hoon.” (Where have I gone, I’m right here. I will always work, let people say whatever they want to. Whatever I earn, I earn on my own.)

He concluded by saying, “I will keep working till they have to shoot me down.”

Khel Khel Mein is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films. A T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

The comedy-drama, with a star-studded cast, promises a rollercoaster ride filled with lots of humor and heartwarming sequences. Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Khel Khel Mein is a comedy of errors revolving around the lives of three couples. It is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15, 2024, and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2.

