Jigra's teaser gets cleared by CBFC; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Sky Force, Chhava's teasers ready to release with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2: REPORT

The dull phase at Bollywood is all set to come to an end with three big releases i.e. Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa on August 15, 2024. Post that, there will be back-to-back biggies for the audience to witness on the big screen. What's more exciting is that reportedly the teasers of some of the most awaited films like Sky Force, Chhava, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are all set to drop on Independence Day. Alia Bhatt led Jigra's teaser is also around the corner and has been approved by CBFC.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been approved by CBFC with a U/A certificate. The 1-minute and 32-second long teaser is expected to be attached to Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein because both films are backed by T-Series. Apart from that, the teasers of Sky Force and Chhava will be shown with Stree 2 because all the films are backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Alia Bhatt's Jigra which is one of the most exciting upcoming films of Bollywood is all set to tease the audience soon with a promo. Reportedly, the 2-minute approx teaser has been given a U certificate. The release date of the teaser isn't available yet but it will drop soon.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror-comedy that features Kartik Aaryan in the lead alongside Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and others. The film is the third part of the much-loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and is directed by Anees Bazmee. BB 3 is slated to hit the cinemas on Diwali 2024. Sky Force is an action thriller directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The film features Akshay Kumar in the lead along with Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur and is slated to release on October 2, 2024.

Chhava is a historical drama that features Vicky Kaushal in the lead along with Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2024. Alia Bhatt's Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Vedang Raina. The film is jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on October 11, 2024.

