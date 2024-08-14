Sky Force: Akshay Kumar starrer release postponed, promo not attached with Stree 2; REPORT

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Khel Khel Mein. The Mudassar Aziz movie will be locking horns with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. Kumar's fans were also looking forward to his next lined-up project, Sky Force, which was earlier releasing on October 2, 2024.

However, according to a new update, the makers have postponed the movie's release. Additionally, its promo will not be attached to Stree 2, reported Bollywood Hungama. They also quoted a source close to the development saying, "The promo of Sky Force is not yet ready, which is why it will not be attached to Stree 2. Earlier reports suggested that the makers had planned to release the promo alongside Stree 2, but they have since deferred this decision."

An informer also told the portal that directors Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani's team took his hard decision after watching the audiences' response to Kumar's recently released movie. The source added that the film has been pushed back and will not be hitting theaters on October 2, considering his recent releases and their performance at the box office.

"Akshay Kumar is looking to reinvigorate himself before diving further into shooting Sky Force. The makers want some gap between the two releases of Akshay Kumar," the source added. This big update has created a sense of confusion as Akshay Kumar's fans will now have to wait a little longer to see the first glimpse of the action thriller film, which also stars Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

Advertisement

While Sky Force has been put in the back seat, Khiladi Kumar also has a couple of more upcoming movies. He is also filming for Jolly LLB 3, where the actor will share the screen with Arshad Warsi. Apart from that, he has Welcome to the Jungle, Shakara, and Hera Pheri 3. The veteran actor is also working across languages in the industry and will be seen making a special appearance in a Telugu movie titled Kannappa and a Marathi language film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 scores the biggest advance for an Independence Day release; Crosses Mission Mangal and Gadar 2