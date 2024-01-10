Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor would recruit Deepika Padukone as THIS; chooses fitness expert

Koffee with Karan Season 8 continues to enchant viewers with captivating conversations and intriguing insights into the lives of celebrity duos. This week's episode promises to be particularly special as the legendary actresses Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman grace the show, bringing their timeless charm. The promo has already offered a tantalizing glimpse into what the audience can expect, and an exclusive revelation from Pinkvilla unveils that Neetu Kapoor was asked to enlist Bollywood actors for specific roles, and one of her responses featured the name of Deepika Padukone.

Neetu Kapoor selects her fashion stylist, fitness expert and social media coach on Koffee with Karan 8

In an exclusive update from Pinkvilla, it has been disclosed that in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, featuring the veteran actresses Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, a playful segment involved the former being asked to recruit actors from the film industry for various jobs.

Host Karan Johar posed the question to Neetu ji, "Who would you recruit as your fashion stylist?" to which she instantly responded, "Deepika Padukone."

Karan continued by asking, "As your fitness expert?" and Neetu ji's choice was "Anushka Sharma." Lastly, when questioned about a "Social Media coach?" the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress named Farah Khan.

More about Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman’s Koffee with Karan 8 episode

The recently released promo of the upcoming episode unfolded a glamorous entrance as Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman graced the show in stunning black outfits. Their camaraderie shined as they took turns introducing each other with eloquent words, reminiscing about the numerous movies they've worked on together.

In a playful segment, Zeenat ji was probed about the wildest thing she did in the '70s, to which she intriguingly responded, "I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did." Karan Johar cheekily inquired if she meant the men that entered her life, to which Zeenat ji coyly replied, "No comment."

Adding a touch of humor, Neetu ji did an impression of Zeenat ji in a mandir. The revelations continued as she shared that her secret crush once was her uncle, Shashi Kapoor.

The new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is set to premiere on January 11 at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

