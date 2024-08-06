7 Hindi patriotic song lyrics that will fill you with pride

There have been various patriotic songs in Hindi films over the years that awaken within us deep emotions for our country. These soulful tracks with meaningful lyrics are perfect to express one’s love for India on special occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day, or any other patriotic events. In this piece, let’s have a look at some of the most impactful hindi patriotic song lyrics that will fill you with a lot of pride.

7 best patriotic song lyrics in Hindi:



1. Apna hai din ye aaj ka, duniya se jaa ke bol do, bol do

Aise jaago re saathiyon, duniya ki aankhe khol do, khol do

Song: Lehra Do

Lehra Do Movie: 83 (2021)

83 (2021) Lyricist: Kausar Munir

Lehra Do has some of the most popular patriotic song lyrics in recent times. Sung by Arijit Singh, this Pritam composition is from the Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which showcases India’s historic Cricket World Cup win of 1983. The above powerful lines mean: “Today is our day; say that to the world. Wake up my friends, open the eyes of the world.”

2. Tu saare jahan se pyaari, mere Bharat ki beti

Hai saare jahan pe bhaari, mere Bharat ki beti

Dil jaan hai shaan hamaari, mere Bharat ki beti

Jeeti rahi jeet ti raho

Song: Bharat Ki Beti

Bharat Ki Beti Movie: Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) Lyricist: Kausar Munir

Bharat Ki Beti is an ideal Independence Day song with the lyrics meaning, “You're the dearest in the world, daughter of my India. You're the most dominant in the world, daughter of my India. You're our heart and our pride, daughter of my India. May you live long and may you always win.”

Advertisement

Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi, it is from the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which Janhvi Kapoor played the role of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena.

3. Oh mai meri kya fiqr tujhe, kyun aankh se dariya behta hai

Tu kehti thi tera chaand hoon main, aur chaand humesha rehta hai

Song: Teri Mitti

Teri Mitti Movie: Kesari (2019)

Kesari (2019) Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir

“Oh my mother, why do you worry? Why do you have tears in your eyes? You used to call me your moon, and the moon remains forever,” is a heart-touching line from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari’s song Teri Mitti. The track, composed by Arko and sung by B Praak, deserves to be on the list of best patriotic song lyrics in Hindi.

4. Hunkara aaj bhar le, das baarah baar kar le

Rehna na yaar peeche kitna bhi koi kheenche

Tas hai na mas hai ji, zid hai toh zid hai ji

Ghisna yoon hi, pisna yoon hi

Pisna yoon hi ... bas kariye

Advertisement

Song: Chak De India

Chak De India Movie: Chak De! India (2007)

Chak De! India (2007) Lyricist: Jaideep Sahni

Picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and the actresses who portrayed the players of the Indian hockey team, Chak De India is easily one of the most loved patriotic songs in Hindi. This Salim-Sulaiman composition is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, and Marianne D'Cruz.

The powerful and motivational lines mean, “Today roar like a lion for 10 to 12 times. Don't lag behind, no matter how much one pulls you. Don't budge an inch; if you're called stubborn, so be it. Through every scrape, through every grinding... just do it.”

5. Mere des mein mehmaanon ko bhagvaan kahaa jaata hai

Vo yahin kaa ho jaata hai, jo kahin se bhi aata hai

Song: Aisa Des Hai Mera

Aisa Des Hai Mera Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)

Veer-Zaara (2004) Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

These Indian patriotic song lyrics, translating to, “Guests in my country are called God. He becomes a part of here irrespective of where he comes from,” are from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s movie Veer-Zaara. The music of Aisa Des Hai Mera is by Madan Mohan, which was recreated by Sanjeev Kohli. Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder have lent their vocals.

Advertisement

6. Ek chehra aksar mujhe yaad aata hai, is dil ko chupke chupke wo tadpata hai

Jab ghar se koi bhi khat aaya hai, kaagaz ko maine bheega bheega paaya hai

Song: Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe Movie: Lakshya (2004)

Lakshya (2004) Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe from Hrithik Roshan’s Lakshya is a soulful tribute to the bravery of the soldiers and the sacrifices they make for our country. The beautiful lines express a soldier's feelings, saying, “I often remember a face that quietly tortures my heart. Whenever I get a letter from home, I have found the paper wet (with tears).”

Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala, and Vijay Prakash have sung the song, which has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

7. Sandese aate hain, humein tadpaate hain

Jo chitthi aati hai woh puche jaati hai

Ki ghar kab aaoge, ki ghar kab aaoge, likho kab aaoge

Ki tum bin yeh ghar soona soona hai

Song: Sandese Aate Hai

Sandese Aate Hai Movie: Border (1997)

Border (1997) Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

Anu Malik’s song Sandese Aate Hai, sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, has some of the most memorable patriotic song lyrics. It is another track filmed on soldiers, played by actors like Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and more.

Advertisement

The poignant lines mean, “Messages arrive; they torment us. They keep on asking us, when will you come home? When will you come home? Write, when will you come? This house is lonely without you.”

ALSO READ: Discover Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine for a body like hers