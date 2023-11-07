Shah Rukh Khan posing with Salman Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's pic: 10 VIRAL throwback moments from Diwali parties

The festival of Diwali brings delight across the country, and Bollywood is no stranger to embracing the grand celebrations. Year after year, stars host lavish Diwali parties, where the industry unites, immersing itself in the joyous festivities. With Diwali just a week away, a grand celebration has already taken place at Manish Malhotra’s house in Mumbai, drawing together the crème de la crème of Bollywood and creating moments for fans to cherish and discuss.

As we anticipate more Diwali parties in the upcoming season, let's reminisce about ten viral moments from these celebrations over the past few years, where people's favorite stars and couples came together to create unforgettable memories.

Ten viral moments from Diwali parties over the years

1. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s viral pic from Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash (2022)

This seemingly innocuous picture captures Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi warmly embracing Kriti Sanon, the host of the Diwali bash in 2022. However, it goes beyond that. This snapshot became a catalyst, sending shockwaves across the internet and igniting rumors about the relationship between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the background, the two were spotted engrossed in conversation, creating a cozy atmosphere. Ananya dazzled in a gold lehenga, while Aditya chose a black kurta. This image swiftly became one of the most viral moments from Diwali in Bollywood.

The rumored couple further fueled speculation as they were seen twinning in black at Manish Malhotra's 2022 party, sharing smiles and posing together for the paparazzi.

2. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s appearance at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash (2022)

The much-adored couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, marked their first Diwali celebration in 2022 following their nuptials the previous year. The duo graced filmmaker Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash with their delightful presence. Katrina radiated elegance in a stunning red lehenga, perfectly complemented by Vicky's dashing blue Indo-western ensemble.

As they arrived at the star-studded affair, Vicky and Katrina not only left fans elated but also became the point of attention, posing gracefully for the cameras. Their picture-perfect moments became viral across the internet.

3. Priyanka Chopra dancing to Om Shanti Om song at Diwali party (2021)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pulled out all the stops for a lavish Diwali celebration at their Los Angeles residence in 2021. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a white lehenga, while Nick donned a stylish red printed kurta pajama set. The festivities took a lively turn, with Priyanka taking the lead on the dance floor, captivating everyone with her moves as she grooved to the beats of the iconic song Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. The viral videos from the party captured the couple's infectious energy.

4. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gracing the Bachchan’s Diwali party (2019)

In the grand Diwali celebration hosted by Amitabh Bachchan in 2019, a number of film personalities illuminated the festivities. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, resembling royalty, added a touch of glamor to the event. Virat chose the classic white Indo-western ensemble, while Anushka stole the spotlight in a vibrant multicolored lehenga. The couple posed for the shutterbugs, radiating joy with their beaming smiles. They later shared stunning photos on Instagram, immortalizing the moments from this star-studded affair.

5. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta came together for a rare picture during Diwali (2018)

Shah Rukh Khan organized a spectacular Diwali bash in 2018 that drew participants from every corner of the film industry. In a delightful snapshot from the event, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan shared the frame, sending their fans into a frenzy of excitement. Adding to the charm of the photo was the presence of Preity Zinta.

6. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s heartwarming picture from Diwali party (2018)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, hailed as one of the most iconic on-screen pairings in cinematic history, rekindled their magic at the former’s Diwali bash in 2018. The duo's adorable picture not only left fans in awe but also served as a heartwarming reminder of the enduring bond they share, both on and off the silver screen.

7. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's family portrait with kids (2018)

The hosts of the star-studded Diwali bash in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan added a touch of regality to the affair. The couple, radiating grace and charm, posed alongside their children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan for a heartwarming family photo.

8. Kalank star cast Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur's group picture (2018)

The ensemble cast of the movie Kalank, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur, came together for a captivating snapshot at SRK's 2018 party. Dressed in their ethnic best, the stars exuded sheer elegance and left fans delighted with their stunning appearance.

9. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Bole Chudiyan (2017)

Anil Kapoor's 2017 Diwali party became a social media sensation when Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor took the dance floor by storm, grooving together to the song Bole Chudiyan from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The dynamic duo of charismatic actors lit up the party with their electrifying moves.

10. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor's groupfie (2017)

In a stunning groupfie captured at the 2017 Diwali bash, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur came together to strike a pose. Adding a playful touch, they were seen flashing four fingers, a cheeky nod to promoting Parineeti's then release Golmaal Again.

