Alia Bhatt shares UNSEEN PIC from Thailand vacation; reveals how relaxing trip turned into putting in extra effort for hilarious reason

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most adored actresses, continues to dazzle with her iconic films. Recently, she welcomed the New Year in Thailand with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, along with both the Kapoor and Bhatt families. Now, the actress shared a stunning vacation snap, where she humorously confessed that she came for a relaxing getaway, only to find herself putting in extra effort, and the reason was funny.

On January 11, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share a radiant, sunkissed photo from her Thailand getaway. In the picture, she’s seen lounging by the pool under the sun, sporting a natural no-makeup look that we absolutely love. Along with the snap, she humorously wrote, “POV: You came to relax, but now you’re curating your ‘effortless’ beach photo.” It's a moment so relatable for anyone who's ever tried to capture the perfect vacation pic!

Take a look at it right below!

Earlier, the Jigra actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her vacation, giving fans a glimpse into her fun-filled trip. She looked stunning in a black bikini bodysuit as she struck a pose against the ocean, flashing a bright smile. Another image showed her enjoying water sports while a breathtaking sunset behind the mountains sets the perfect backdrop.

Alia also posted a gorgeous shot of the beach, capturing its natural beauty. One of her snaps showcased her posing for a mirror selfie in workout gear, likely after hitting the gym. There’s another playful shot of her in a helmet and funky shades, gearing up for some thrilling adventure sports.

She also shared a cute selfie with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, followed by a cheerful selfie in a yellow tank top, offering a peek at her vacation resort.

See below!

Sharing the pics, the actress wrote, "If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? Thank you for the memories... and the tann."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. She will be starring in Alpha, produced by Yash Raj Films, alongside Sharvari and Anil Kapoor.

Additionally, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, coming soon. Recent reports also suggest that she is in advanced discussions with Dinesh Vijan for the film Chamunda.

