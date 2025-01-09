Alia Bhatt's Jigra box office failure left co-star Vedang Raina ‘broken’; says, ‘I personally had…’
In a recent interview, Vedang Raina admitted that the box office failure of Jigra, led by Alia Bhatt, left him heartbroken. Read on to know the full story here!
Vedang Raina marked his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix. He later made his theatrical debut in 2024 with Vasan Bala’s Jigra, where he portrayed Alia Bhatt’s younger brother. In a recent interview, Vedang discussed his career journey and the box office performance of Jigra left him broken. He said, 'It was something I personally had so much faith in.'
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vedang Raina admitted that the underperformance of Jigra had a personal impact on him, acknowledging that it broke him as he had a lot of faith in the project.
He also expressed his empathy for the entire team, recognizing their hard work. Despite the disappointment, he viewed the experience as an important lesson with valuable takeaways.
Regarding how Jigra impacted his career, he confessed that he had no specific career plans during its making. He considered it a significant opportunity following The Archies and gave it his best effort.
Jigra is a 2024 Hindi-language action thriller directed by Vasan Bala, featuring Alia Bhatt as Satya, a determined woman on a mission to rescue her wrongfully imprisoned brother, portrayed by Vedang Raina. The film delves into themes of justice and sibling bonds, set against the backdrop of Mumbai and Singapore.
Upon its release on October 11, 2024, Jigra received mixed reviews.
Meanwhile, Vedang Raina began his acting career with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies (2023), a musical drama where he portrayed Reggie Mantle.
The series, inspired by the classic comic, also featured Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. Raina's performance garnered attention, marking a promising start in the industry. Vedang is yet to make an official announcement of his future projects.
On the other hand, Alia will be next seen in Yash Raj Films Alpha with Sharvari. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
