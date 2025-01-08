Raha is totally daddy Ranbir Kapoor's princess and her latest video hugging him during an outing is proof; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor are certainly one of the most adorable father-daughter duos in town. From them posing together in family pictures to the actor holding his little one in his arms, netizens can't get enough of them. Recently, they were spotted sharing an adorable moment as Raha hugged Ranbir as they went out in the city.

In the video from their recent spotting, Ranbir Kapoor was seen visiting his close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's home with his daughter Raha Kapoor. But fans saw a heartwarming sight as Raha hugged her father on the way, showcasing their love-filled bond.

Take a look:

The Animal actor, known for keeping his personal life private, looked relaxed in a casual outfit comprising jeans, a white t-shirt, and a grey jacket. He completed his look with a navy blue cap. On the other hand, he carried Raha in his arms, who seemed comfortable in a light blue dress with a ponytail as they stepped out together. Their new public appearance of the two was enough to grab the attention of fans and paparazzi alike.

Although Ranbir and Alia often try to keep her away from the public eye, posing with her on rare occasions, moments like these always leave the fans impressed over their bond. Several netizens shared their praised for the moment in the comments section, and one user wrote, "Best Daddy" with a red heart emoji, and another fan wrote, "What a cute girl she is" with several love-filled emojis.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji shared a long friendship and professional relationship with the filmmaker. The duo has previously collaborated for films like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and the recent fantasy epic Brahmāstra. At the same time, the director also shares a close bond with the little one.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is currently in production. Also, Kapoor has Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor does not ‘overtly engage’ in PR, claims Arjun Kapoor; calls himself a ‘newcomer’ in this game