Amaal Mallik appears in brother Armaan Malik’s wedding anniversary post months after family rift: 'a year since...'

On April 22, Armaan Malik celebrated the first anniversary of his registered marriage with long-time partner Aashna Shroff. While the couple had a traditional wedding ceremony on December 28, 2023, it now appears that they officially tied the knot earlier, in a private civil ceremony. To commemorate the day, the singer shared several unseen moments from the intimate celebration, giving fans a peek into their love-filled day—and offering a surprise inclusion: his brother, Amaal Mallik.

The pictures revealed the couple twinning in soft pink outfits—Armaan in a floral embroidered kurta and Aashna in a saree accessorized with green bangles and gold jewelry. The two were seen laughing, holding hands, exchanging sweet glances and posing goofily. The post also featured candid family portraits, and among them, fans noticed composer Amaal Mallik beaming as he stood beside Armaan, Aashna and their father, Daboo Malik.

This moment caught attention because just a few months earlier, in March, Amaal had publicly announced that he was cutting ties with his family due to personal struggles and emotional trauma. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Amaal had shared that he was clinically depressed and needed to distance himself from family members to begin healing. He expressed that the actions of his parents had contributed to a growing rift between him and Armaan and emphasized his decision wasn’t rooted in anger but in self-preservation.

Despite the past turbulence, Amaal’s presence in the wedding anniversary post suggests a possible shift—or at least a gesture of acknowledgment. Armaan’s caption read, “A year since we sealed the deal,” reflecting a subtle, heartfelt celebration of love, unity and perhaps reconciliation.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff, who reportedly began dating in 2019, have mostly kept their relationship out of the limelight. While Armaan continues to charm listeners with romantic hits like Bol Do Na Zara and Chale Aana, Aashna has made a name for herself as a fashion and wellness influencer.

