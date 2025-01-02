Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Relationship Timeline: From drunk-dialed confession, most romantic proposal to dreamy intimate wedding

Popular singer Armaan Malik got married to his long-time love, Aashna Shroff in an intimate wedding ceremony. The ethereal pictures from the dreamy celebration shared earlier in the day left everyone in awe. While fans are gushing over the newlyweds, let’s take a look at their relationship timeline that marked the beginning of their forever.

How it all started

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff were reportedly dating since 2019. Despite sharing mushy posts on various occasions, the couple never spoke about their relationship publicly. Notably, a source back in 2022 shared with Hindustan Times that they were seeing each other in 2017 but then broke up. They then started dating again in 2019.

The source further mentioned that they’ve been quite open about it and everyone in the influencer’s circuit was aware of their relationship. “Armaan doesn’t hide it, but why does he need to speak about it? He will speak about it when he feels like it,” added another source close to the publication.

Armaan Malik confessed his feelings to Aashna Shroff

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video shared by the couple on their engagement featured Aashna Shroff recalling how the singer drunk-dialed her at midnight six years ago and confessed his feelings for her.

She further shared that the next morning, the singer sent her a song called, “I like me better”. She said, “I had never heard the song before. So, I was like, what does he mean by ‘I like me better’? Did he not mean what he said the previous night?” This innocent and candid confession left the guests in splits.

Advertisement

The Dreamy Proposal

It was in August 2023 that Malik shared pictures from the dreamy proposal on his Instagram handle with the caption, “and our forever has only just begun,” while Aashna Shroff wrote, “your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you (white heart emoji)." In addition to this, he also dedicated his romantic song, Kasam Se - The Proposal, to his ladylove.

New Home

A month after their proposal ceremony, the couple posted a glimpse of their new house in September 2023 during Ganesh Chaturthi. “New beginnings," the lovebirds expressed.

Engagement Ceremony

A couple of months later, i.e. in October 2023, Armaan and Aashna shared a video and pictures announcing their engagement in the intimate ceremony. “Officially future Mr & Mrs (engagement ring),” the couple expressed in the caption.

In an interview with the same publication last year, the singer talked about the influence of love on his music. “As someone who is an extremely romantic person, I think that being in love has changed everything for me. Especially when you are engaged to your life partner, it’s such a big step in your personal life, it is bound to have an impact as an artist,” he had said.

Advertisement

As a pleasant surprise right after New Year, the couple shared dreamy wedding pictures on January 2, 2025. "Tu hi mera ghar (You are my home)," the couple wrote alongside the special post.

For the special day, Aashna wore a dreamy orange lehenga beautified with pastel pink and emerald accents. She also wore a pink veil that matched the color of Armaan Malik's sherwani.

Armaan Malik, the nephew of music composer Anu Malik, is known for his soulful songs like Main Hoon Hero Tera, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, among others.