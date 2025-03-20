Amaal Malik says ‘nothing changes’ between him and brother Armaan Malik hours after announcing cutting ties with family: ‘I will always love...’

Popular singer and music composer Amaal Malik earlier in the day shared a long note on his social media announcing that he has cut ties with his family. Hours later, his mother Jyothi Malik also reacted to the post and urged the media to not get involved. Meanwhile, Malik has made another post on his social media handle clarifying that nothing between him and his brother Armaan Malik has changed.

On March 20, Amaal Malik took to his Instagram stories and shared a long note stating, "Thank you for the love and support it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family... Please don't sensationalise & give negative headlines to my vulnerability... It's a request."

He further mentioned that it has taken a lot of courage for him to come out and speak on the matter openly. He stated that he would continue to love his family but from "afar" but underlined that the bond between him and his brother, Armaan Malik, is unbreakable.

"It's taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me...I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace," he further added, followed by a red-heart emoji.

In a multiple slides shared on his Instagram post that has now been taken down, the Naina composer stated, "Through the last many years they have left no opportunity to disturb my well being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I’m unshakable.”

He also mentioned that he will have only “strictly professional” interactions with his family.

On the other hand, speaking with Hindustan Times, Amaal’s mother Jyothi Malik chose to not comment on her son’s remarks and called it his son’s "choice." She said, "I don’t think you (media) need to be involved in all this. Whatever he has put is his choice. I am sorry. Thank you."

Amaal Malik is known for composing songs like Naina (Khoobsurat), Sooraj Dooba Hain, and more.