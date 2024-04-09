Amar Singh Chamkila star Diljit Dosanjh's impressive car collection will leave you stunned

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys a huge fanbase in India as well as outside the country. The singer-songwriter, actor, film producer, and television personality is gearing up for his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Apart from his bright professional life, the singer-actor possesses an amazing collection of cars that will leave you stunned.

He is a prominent singer, lyricist, and actor who sings in Hindi and Punjabi languages. He has done several Punjabi and Bollywood movies for which he received huge appreciation. Diljit is one of the most talked-about personalities in the entertainment industry and he became the first Punjabi to perform at Coachella.

Let's have a read of Diljit Dosanjh's car collection and his career.

Diljit Dosanjh's jaw-dropping car collection

Diljit Dosanjh's car collection is quite sporty and royal. From Marcedes to Porsche, the singer has a stunning car collection.

According to Car Blog India, Diljit's car collection includes the Mercedes-AMG G63 ($149,000), Porsche Panamera ($110,000), Porsche Cayenne ($97,000), and also Jeep Wrangler Sahara ($52,000).

Diljit Dosanjh's early life

Diljit Dosanjh was born on 6 January 1984. Belonging to a Sikh family, the singer-actor is from the Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district, Punjab, India.

Talking about his parents, Diljit's father, Balbir Singh, is a former employee of Punjab Roadways, and his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is a homemaker. He has two siblings, one elder sister, and one younger brother.

After spending a part of his childhood in Dosanjh Kalan, he moved to Ludhiana, Punjab, and completed his formal education, including graduating high school from Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School. While in school, he began his singing career by performing kirtans at a local gurudwara.

Diljit Dosanjh's singing career and Bollywood debut

He released his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2003 with Finetone Cassettes (2003-2004). With the help of Rajinder Singh of Finetone, Dosanjh made a debut in the Punjabi music industry, Rajinder suggested to him to spell his first name as Diljit instead of Daljit. Dosanjh sang all eight tracks and the producers made a music video for the title track of the album. In 2004, his second album Dil was released, which was again with Finetone Cassettes.

Smile, produced by Sukhpal Sukh is the third album of Diljit that was released by Finetone Cassettes in 2005. His next album Ishq Ho Gaya was released in 2006 by Finetone Cassettes. His fifth album, titled Chocolate, was unveiled in 2008.

In 2009, Dosanjh released four different singles titled Bhagat Singh, No Tension, Power of Duets, and Dance with Me. Next year, Dosanjh released his sixth album called The Next Level with eight tracks.

In 2011, Dosanjh made his entry into the mainstream Punjabi films. His debut film in the lead role The Lion of Punjab, was released in February 2011. His track Lak 28 Kudi Da, from the film's soundtrack, became hugely popular. The track featured Yo Yo Honey Singh and reached number 1 on the official Asian Download Chart in the US published by the BBC. In July 2011, his second Punjabi film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya was released. The film, also featuring Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa, performed well.

Diljit sang for the soundtrack of the Bollywood film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya which was released in January 2012, in a single called Pee Pa Pee Pa that also featured Priya Panchal.

Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with the superhit Udta Punjab. It starred Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This film helped him carve a space in people's hearts.

Diljit Dosanjh's appearances in more films

In September 2016, Dosanjh worked on his second Bollywood production Phillauri. He worked with Anushka Sharma and Suraj Sharma. The film was released on 23 March 2017. In 2018, a film based on World War I, titled Sajjan Singh Rangroot was released in which Dosanjh played the titular character.

In 2019, he acted in Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. In 2020, he did a social satire Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the same year, Dosanjh sang a spiritual song, Paigambar.

Diljit Dosanjh's recent film projects

The singer-actor recently was seen gracing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew showcased the dynamic trio of Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma also made a special appearance in the film.

Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew delivered an unforgettable cinematic experience and it was theatrically released on March 29, 2024.

On the other hand, he will be seen playing the titular role in the upcoming Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will tell the story of a humble singer whose brash lyrics ignited fame and outrage in Punjab. He faced increasing success and brutal criticism before his impending death. In the film, Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot in the biopic about the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali's directorial is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films and will stream on Netflix from April 12.

Diljit Dosanjh shared stage with Ed Sheeran during latter's performance in India

Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran visited India for his performance on the Mathematics Tour (+-=/x). During his live gig, Ed shared the dais with Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh and took over the stage by storm. They gifted music lovers the most memorable night of their lives on March 16 in Mumbai. Together they sang the hit song of Dosanjh, Lover, and mesmerized the audience.

