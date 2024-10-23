THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai was shocked by Abhishek Bachchan’s impromptu Roka plans in her father’s absence

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have long been one of the Bollywood’s most beloved couples. However, in recent months, rumors of their divorce have been swirling on the internet. Amid these speculations, let’s take a look at an old interview of Aishwarya Rai where she spoke about Abhishek’s impromptu proposal and their roka ceremony and how she was shocked. She also revealed that her father was out of town when the roka happened.

In an episode of Famously Filmfare Season 2, Aishwarya Rai shared the story of how her and Abhishek Bachchan's roka ceremony came about unexpectedly right after his proposal. Coming from a South Indian family, the actress was unfamiliar with the concept of a roka, which is more common in North Indian traditions.

She recalled being shocked when Abhishek's family informed her they were on their way for the ceremony. To add to the surprise, her father wasn’t even in the town at the time and needed an extra day to return, making the whole event even more sudden.

Aishwarya recounted how the actor informed her, saying, "We are all coming and I can't stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place'. I'm like, 'Oh my God!' So, this 'roka' is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town."

She further shared her confusion during the impromptu roka ceremony, recalling that she turned to her mother, Brindya Rai, for clarity. As the Bachchan family arrived, visibly emotional, Aishwarya felt overwhelmed by the unfolding events.

The actress described the scene, saying that her mother and the Bachchans were caught up in the moment, and added, “Mum is here, we are here. They've all arrived home, they are emotional and all. I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's happening.' Then it's like, 'come on, let's go home'. I'm like, 'Mom, okay... is this...is this an engagement? Like, what just happened?’"

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Recently, rumors regarding their separation have gained traction online. Despite the couple's composed silence on the matter, netizens continue to speculate and search for reasons to support these claims.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last featured in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, which was released in 2023. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar and King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

