Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya’s PIC sans Abhishek Bachchan from intimate family function goes viral amidst divorce rumors

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s rumors of separation have been swirling online for quite some time now. While the celebrity couple has maintained a dignified silence, internet users end up finding reasons to validate the claims. Recently, a photo of Ash with daughter, Aaradhya, went viral on the internet as she enjoyed a family function, but Junior Bachchan gave it a miss.

In the viral photograph, we can see Aishwarya Rai, her mother, and daughter Aaradhya attending an intimate family function. According to a fan page, it was the birthday of Ash’s cousin, Sagar Shetty. The doting mother held her daughter close while posing with her cousin and other family members. In the photo, we can see two birthday cakes placed on the table along with a beautiful bouquet.

The caption on the post read, "Thank you for all the wishes." However, what caught everyone’s attention was Abhishek Bachchan’s absence in the photo amidst couple’s divorce rumors.

Soon after the post was shared, fans hailed the family’s simplicity, while many normalized the couple’s suspected separation. A user referring to Aaradhya wrote, "I hope. She is multi-diverse child for sure," while another user noted, "love how aaradhya has her one hand held by the cousin (?) and the other by aish. Cute," while a third fan remarked, "I bet Aaradhya can speak Tulu fluently or atleast understands it completely because of her nani." One other fan remarked, "Aaradhya looks like Abhishek here"

In addition to this, a user went on to state, "Seriously, we need to normalise failed marriages and divorces... People grow apart without anyone being at fault.. It's okay to coparent happily rather than being miserable just to keep appearances.. Ok a separate note its such a wholesome and homely picture."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

On the professional front, Aish was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, released in 2023. Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline, including Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

