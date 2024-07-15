Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kishan praise each other for Kalki 2898 AD and Laapataa Ladies; latter shares endearing VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan proved yet again with his portrayal of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD why he's called the megastar of Bollywood. His character, performance, and action were among the highlights of the film and people still can't stop raving about it.

Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan took to Instagram and posted a video from his recent meeting with Big B. The actor and politician wrote a heartfelt note along with the video in which he praised the megastar for his performance and his personality.

Ravi Kishan took to Instagram and shared a video from his recent meeting with Amitabh Bachchan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony. In the video, both Big B and Ravi can be seen praising each other's performances in their respective films. While the megastar appreciates Ravi for his acting in Laapataa Ladies, he showers love on him for his memorable act in Kalki 2898 AD.

Along with the video, Ravi wrote a heartfelt note in Hindi in which he further praised the personality of Amitabh. The actor said that he was praising Big B for his role in Kalki 2898 AD and the megastar of the century was praising him back for his character Manohar in Laapataa Ladies. This is what makes him a big artist and big personality and the megastar of the century. He further wished to continue getting his love and blessings in the future.

Fans flood the comments section with beautiful comments

The comments section of Ravi Kishan's post received immense love from the fans. "2 legend from Uttar pradesh," commented a fan. "Bahut badiya laga sir ji aapko Amit ji gle lagaye (It felt so good to see Amit ji giving you a hug)," wrote another fan.

A fan who loved the humble attitude of both penned, "Both of them are one of the best actors and look how humble both of them are."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

After Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan is reuniting with Rajinikanth for the upcoming big Tamil film Vettaiyan. Fans eagerly look forward to seeing two legends on the big screen after the 1991 movie Hum.

