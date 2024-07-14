Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan gets complimented by priests, shares laughter with Baba Ramdev; WATCH

After the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12, the Ambanis hosted a ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony at the Jio Convention Centre today (July 13). During the gala, several spiritual leaders and gurus from different parts of the country were given a grand welcome.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also leads the contingent of Bollywood celebrities. During the event, Big B met with several senior leaders who were seen praising him. The actor’s fun conversation with Baba Ramdev is hard to miss.

Amitabh Bachchan gets praised by senior spiritual gurus

Amitabh Bachchan is the mahanayak, a megastar who is known by one and all across the globe. Not just his fans but also several spiritual leaders and gurus are aware of his talent, kindheartedness, generosity, and pure heart. His humbleness can be seen in how the senior actor met with some of the gurus, such as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Aashirwad ceremony.’

In a clip, the Piku actor can be seen joining his hands in respect of the spiritual leaders who quickly held his hand as a gesture of respect. They then had a conversation with each other. One can hear how impressed the guruji is with Big B that he took that special event as an opportunity to praise the actor.

Take a look at the last slide of the post:

Amitabh Bachchan interacts with Baba Ramdev

In another inside clip from the event, Big B can be seen having a fun conversation with the yog guru, motivational speaker, and businessman Baba Ramdev. In the video, both public figures can be seen holding each other’s hands as they indulge in a conversation that ends up with a good laugh.

They were joined by guru Ramdev’s close aide Balkrishna and other spiritual leaders, who were also greeted by the veteran actor.

Take a look:

For those living under a rock, today, July 13, marks the auspicious ‘Aashirwad ceremony’ of the newlywedded couple, Anant and Radhika. Tomorrow, July 14, the Ambanis will host scores of national and international celebrities and public figures at the grand wedding reception of their kids.

