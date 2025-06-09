Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll saying ‘umar ho gayi’ with epic response, deletes tweet

Amitabh Bachchan and his social media game have always been a topic of discussion. The megastar has often grabbed eyeballs because of his tweets. He is one such actor who has always been vocal about his thoughts in his blog and X handle. Recently, replying to a fan who told him, ‘umar ho gayi’, the Sooryavanshi star gave a befitting reply that you cannot miss.

Amitabh Bachchan often tries his best to reply to every fan and their comments on X. Recently, a fan took to his X handle and wrote, “Andheri raaton mein shehenshah kyu jaag rahe ho.. So jayiye ab umar ho gayi aapko.” Answering, the megastar wrote, “ek din tumhari bhi umr ho jayegi.. Ishwar ne chaha.” Well, this tweet was taken down minutes after it went up.

This is not the first time Big B’s tweets have made the headlines. A couple of weeks back, his back-to-back blank tweets became the topic of discussion among fans.

It’s not just his tweets that garnered attention, but also his health that made the news. In his blog numbered ‘6222’ published on February 28, 2025, the Paa actor spoke about multiple meetings and dealing with the tough task of deciding what work to take and refuse politely. Even after years of being associated with the industry, he still has doubts about whether he will be doing justice to what comes his way.

Talking about facing age-related complications, Senior Bachchan expressed, “As you age it’s not just the hurdle of the lines one has to memorise, it’s the multiple age-related contingencies that need to be followed to be able to deliver content as asked.” It’s only when he returns home that he realises the “several errors made and how to repair them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor once again in Ramayana after Brahmastra.

