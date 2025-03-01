Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-led film's producer aims to take it on global level like Oppenheimer, Forrest Gump; 'I believe...'

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana is one of the highly-awaited films in Bollywood. The film has already been made on a substantial budget to ensure it is a visual spectacle. Meanwhile, the film’s producer, Namit Malhotra, also expressed his desire to make it on a global level like Oppenheimer and Forrest Gump.

During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ramayana producer and head honcho of VFX studio DNEG talked about the Ranbir Kapoor-led mythological epic. He mentioned that he plans to not only make the country proud but also excite the world about Indian storytelling by taking it to a global level with the film.

Aiming to celebrate global cinema together, Malhotra articulated his belief, stating, "It's not like we don't like Hollywood films. It's not like we don't see an Oppenheimer and have a great feeling, or a Forrest Gump, or any of these, you know, landmark films. Their stories are universal." The producer went on to add, "I believe this is universal, too. This is that opportunity that I believe I'm pretty fortunate to have received in my life, and I hope I can deliver."

Notably, Namit has seven Oscars for Best Visual Effects for path-breaking films like Interstellar and Dune to his credit. Upon being asked if Ramayana would be able to achieve something similar for Indian cinema, he assured that he witnessed that potential in the film. However, he also acknowledged the massive responsibility that comes to them to present it to the world.

There have been adaptations of the film being made in the past, with the latest being Adipurush—that couldn’t perform well at the box office. In response to this, the producer mentioned that his team understands the need to tell the story properly.

"That's why we're trying to be very careful and cautious, that we do it with the utmost care and with the utmost sensitivity. Because, right, you know, this opportunity does not come again and again, and it's the moment for India right now," he further added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, and more in key roles. Both parts of the film will be released on Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively.