Anand Tiwari talks about the underperformance of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz; ‘I never expected...'

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz was released in the theaters earlier this year in July. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film grabbed a lot of attention because of its chart buster songs like Tauba Tauba and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Nevertheless, the film couldn’t perform well in terms of numbers at the box office. Reacting to the same, the director mentioned that he wasn’t expecting any numbers.

During a recent conversation with India Today, Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari was asked about the under-performance of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer. In response to this, the director said, "I never expected any numbers. I don't have it in me to play this number game. There are other people more qualified than me who can do it."

The filmmaker stated that all that they wanted was for the audience to love the film as they made it with all their love. He expressed his happiness over receiving immense love and seeing audiences enjoy the songs, dance, and comedy.

In addition, the director further discussed how content is consumed on OTT platforms with greater intensity. According to him, digital streaming services combine the communal experience of cinema with the personal viewing aspect of television. He acknowledged that digital platforms have made content consumption accessible to everyone.

Tiwari further expressed his happiness at being one of the first to venture into the digital space with shows like Band Bajaa Baraat, Love Per Square Foot, and Maja Maa. He admitted to learning a lot in the process, and while things have been changing, the director mentioned that the hunger for good content remains constant.

Despite delivering successful projects in the past, Tiwari revealed that while those projects help in getting new ones greenlit, one doesn’t receive any special preferences. He mentioned that only good content is accepted, regardless of past success. He asserted that one needs to create space within the ecosystem.

"There are times when there are too many projects in the action genre, and sometimes too many family dramas. So, you need to make sure that your content is different and unique," he said.

A few weeks back, the film had started to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, however, it was available to watch on rent. Nevertheless, just a couple of days back, the makers delighted the fans by announcing that the film is now available to watch with regular subsciption. The update was shared on September 13, 2024, with the caption that read, “Aaj ki taaza khabar (Today’s latest news) Bad Newz is now streaming on Prime Video.”

The comedy film, Bad Newz is the second installment of 2019 released, Good Newwz. The first part was led by Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor.

Nearly five years later, the makers brought its second part that dealt with a subject revolving around a rare phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation. It is recognized as a situation in which a woman can get pregnant by two different men at the same time.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the screenplay of the film has been written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The cast also includes Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles, with special appearances of Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

