Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Sangeet to starry reception, know all about couple's functions lined up

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to exchange vows on July 12 in Mumbai. The couple had a grand pre-wedding in Jamnagar and a few months ago, their cruise pre-wedding was also a star-studded affair. After this, the pre-wedding rituals also began with the Mameru ceremony on July 4.

Ahead of their big wedding, let's have a look at the couple's functions featuring the Sangeet ceremony, Grah Shanti puja, reception, and more.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of India's richest person, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Nita Ambani. He is marrying Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant on July 12.

Their wedding festivities include the Sangeet ceremony, which will take place today, July 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities will grace the ceremony.

Speaking more about the event, Hollywood singers Justin Bieber, Adele, Lana Del Rey, and Drake are set to perform at the ceremony. Notably, the Baby singer already reached Mumbai today morning (July 5). A Filmfare report suggested that Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will deliver rocking performances at the Sangeet ceremony.

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla, Badshah, and Stebin Ben are also reportedly will perform at the grand ceremony.

Earlier, the invitation to the Sangeet went viral on social media revealing the venue, dress code, and theme. The guests are expected to follow the dress code of Indian Regal Glam.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Grah Shanti puja and other functions

On July 8, a Grah Shanti puja has been organized before the wedding of Anant and Radhika. On the other hand, reportedly, a celebration in honor of the soon-to-be bride and groom will take place on July 10.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 3-day wedding schedule

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is all set to take place on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. Guests are requested to wear traditional Indian attire for the main wedding ceremony.

After the wedding, there will be a Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony on July 13 and the dress code is Indian formal.

On July 14, the couple will have the grand wedding reception or the Mangal Utsav and the dress code for the same is an Indian chic theme.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding menu includes a variety of chaats

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding menu has a variety of chaats. According to ANI, Nita Ambani personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after choosing various chaats at his shop. Keshari’s team has reportedly been asked to set up a chaat stall at the wedding. The menu includes tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

