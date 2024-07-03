Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony: INSIDE video shows Mukesh, Nita, Isha and kids beaming with joy

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony took place at Antilia in Mumbai. The internet is buzzing with heartwarming inside videos and pictures from wedding celebrations featuring close friends, family members, and Bollywood celebrities.

Inside video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru

Several inside videos from Anant and Radhika's Mameru ceremony are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, the bride and groom are dressed in traditional attire, standing on stage with family members. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani can be seen joyfully dancing.

In another video, Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, is having a delightful moment with her children. The toddlers are seen dancing and enjoying themselves, accompanied by Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka, and her children.

One of the pictures shared by Orry from the Mameru ceremony captures the stunning Janhvi Kapoor as a muse for her friend, and she captivates our attention effortlessly!

Celebs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru

In addition to family members, several Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya, Manushi Chhillar, and Orry, attended the Mameru ceremony. The stars looked stunning as they adorned traditional attire for Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations.

In Gujarati culture, "Mameru" refers to gifts presented by maternal uncles to the bride during a special ceremony. These gifts usually include traditional attire, jewelry, and items such as traditional sarees and choodo (ivory bangles).

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have curated a wedding menu that showcases a diverse array of chaats. According to ANI, Nita Ambani personally curated a selection of chaats from Rakesh Keshari's shop and extended an invitation to him for the wedding.

Keshari's team has been entrusted with the task of setting up a chaat stall at the wedding venue, offering delicacies such as tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

The wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika will kick off with the 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. Following this, celebrations will continue on July 13 with the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire.

The grand finale will be on July 14 with a 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception) featuring an Indian chic dress code. Additionally, there are reports of a sangeet ceremony scheduled for July at the Grand Theater of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

