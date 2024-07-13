Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Newlyweds enjoy first fun dance after becoming man and wife; WATCH

From childhood buddies to husband and wife, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have come a long way. After months of planning, they finally tied the knot on July 12 as per traditions. Among the scores of inside glimpses from their grand wedding, this video is sure to make you smile.

In the viral clip, the newly wedded couple can be seen performing a fun and cute dance after their varmala ceremony. Check it out!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant enjoy their first dance

It’s safe to say that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is the biggest event of 2024. It all started this year with their Jamnagar pre-wedding and came down to them tying the knot on July 12. After the varamala ceremony in front of scores of national and international celebs, the couple had their first dance, and it’s all things adorable.

In the viral clip, dressed in their wedding finery, the newly-wedding couple stood on a pedestal, surrounded by their near and dear ones. With their bright and lovely smiles, they held each other’s hands and danced sweetly. Look at them smiling ear to ear, soaking in the love of all the people who came to bless them.

Take a look:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The celebrations for the union of Anant and Radhika kickstarted earlier this year, with the first pre-wedding celebration at Jamnagar, where Rihanna performed. Next up was the star-studded cruise trip. Upon their return, the Ambanis started distributing wedding invites and preparing for the big day.

It was followed by several pre-wedding functions like the Mameru ceremony, Grah Shanti puja, Haldi, Mehendi, Shiv-Shakti puja, and finally, the wedding ceremony. Their Sangeet ceremony also saw Justin Bieber performing live. In the presence of scores of Indian and international celebrities, the couple took the pheras and became husband and wife on July 12.

At the groom’s baaraat, celebs like Salman, Arjun, Shanaya, Ananya, Suhana, Veer, Hardik and others danced as Calm Down singer Rema set the stage on fire. Indian artists like Mika Singh, AP Dhillon, Daler Mehendi, and Bhupinder Babbal also performed. On Saturday, July 13, is their ‘Aashirwaad’ ceremony followed by a wedding reception on July 14.

