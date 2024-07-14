Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Couple looks majestic, exudes magnetic charm in FIRST LOOK

After the grand wedding and Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant along with their family and loved ones are ready for reception on July 14. The celebration has begun, celebrities have started coming and the couple looks terrific together.

To keep you on track with what's latest in the Anant and Radhika's reception, we are here with the first glimpse of the couple from the event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first look from the wedding reception

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exude magnetic charm and look majestic at their wedding reception. Anant looks royal in a stunning blue sherwani and Radhika looks every inch gorgeous in a traditional ensemble.

Moreover, the couple continues to flaunt the great values they have inherited from their parents. It's lovely to see both of them welcoming the guests together with utmost grace and respect. Take a look.

Nita Ambani thanks paparazzi

Nita Ambani came to meet the paps and thanked them for covering all the events. She also invited the shutterbugs for a special party tomorrow i.e. July 15 and said that the Ambani family would love to host them as guests.

More about Anant and Radhika's reception

Just like the star-studded wedding celebrations that happened in the past couple of days, the wedding reception is also expected to be grand and memorable. Several Bollywood celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Govinda, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and more have come and more are expected to arrive soon.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Hindi music composer, Pritam will be performing at the event. AR Rahman is also expected. Meanwhile, international stars like Adele and Drake are also likely to join.

Story under development. Stay tuned for more updates.