Thama: Stree 2’s Rajkummar Rao sends love to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's next with director Aditya Sarpotdar; ‘It is going to be epic ‘

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have joined Maddock’s horror-comedy universe with a romantic storyline. The announcement of their new film, titled Thama, was made on Wednesday, October 30. Welcoming them, Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to express excitement, stating that it’s "going to be epic."

Rao shared the movie announcement video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "#THAMA is going to be epic. #DineshVijan & @amarkaushik Congratulations brothers. @ayushmannk bhai @rashmika_mandanna @pareshrawalofficial sir @nawazuddin.__siddiqui @maddockfilms".

The first-look video of the film revealed Ayushmann’s name ominously written in blood, accompanied by the eerie screeching of bats in the background. Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the film’s script is crafted by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

See Rajkummar Rao's reaction here:

Thama is slated for a major Diwali release next year (2025), joining Maddock’s horror-comedy universe alongside Stree, Stree 2, Munjya, and the Bhediya series. While most details are being kept under wraps, the main cast has been announced.

In addition to Ayushmann Khurrana, Thama features Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

See post here:

Ayushmann will portray a man-turned-vampire, and he hinted at his character's look on Instagram a day before the official reveal, sharing a photo of himself with a vampire filter, complete with red eyes and blood dripping from his mouth.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Thama is expected to span two distinct eras: a modern North Indian city and the historic Vijayanagara Empire. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the primary antagonist, a fierce character from centuries past who seeks revenge in the present day.

Advertisement

With a thrilling premise and significant fan excitement, Thama has generated considerable buzz as a fresh addition to the horror-comedy genre.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who has been away from films for a while, is hopeful that Thama will mark his return with a box-office success after a string of recent setbacks. This film could be a breakthrough for him.

The film is scheduled to begin production by the end of 2024. This will be Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration, with each actor having a unique character arc that is expected to surprise audiences.

ALSO READ: Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna unite for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘bloody love story’ in horror-comedy universe