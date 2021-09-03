Ankita Lokhande OPENS up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty; Deets Inside

Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were once the power couple of the Television world. The duo met each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, where love bloomed between the two. After being in a relationship for quite a long time, unfortunately, the two called it quits for each other, leaving many heartbroken. Then the untimely death of the Kedarnath star sent the entire nation into major shockwaves.

Now, during a recent interaction with the Times of India, Ankita Lokhande opened up on the social media trolling that she had to face after SSR’s death. While doing so, Ankita also revealed that she knew nothing about the late actor’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. The TV star only wished the best for Rhea Chakraborty stating that she did not spoil their relationship. Anikita Lokhande also reportedly does not regret any of her decisions.

She said, “I don’t know this girl, so what will I say? I didn’t even know about Sushant and Rhea’s relationship. I’ve never spoken about her anyway. God bless her wherever she is. I have not spoiled my relationship with anyone because there was no relation to begin with; the one whom I had a relationship with, I defended. I have no regrets.”

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sushant Singh passed away on June 14, 2020. He became a household name after his stint in Pavitra Rishta and went on to participate in several reality TV shows. His career took a massive turn, when he made his debut in the film industry with Kai Po Che. Thereafter, he starred in several films including Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance and Dil Bechara. Speaking of Ankita Lokhande, the actress had made headlines in the recent past for reprising her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.

