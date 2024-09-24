Anupam Kher reveals his ‘favorite role’ as he shares his updated CV on LinkedIn: ‘If life is a movie, I’ve been blessed with a blockbuster’

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor with a career boasting over 500 films, recently grabbed attention by posting his updated CV on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn. He revealed that he revises his resume every five years, a practice he has maintained over time. Reflecting on his journey, Kher remarked, "My next role is always my favorite one," and added, "If life is a movie, I’ve been blessed with a blockbuster." He also wrote, "The show must go on, and I'm ready for the next big scene!"

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share his updated CV, providing a glimpse into his impressive career and personal journey. In the introduction, he reflected on his life, stating, "If life is a movie, I've been blessed with a blockbuster." He shared his journey from a small-town boy in Shimla to gracing the red carpets at international film festivals, with over 500 films under his belt. His career, as he described, is a testament to resilience, passion, and the belief that failure is merely an event, not a defining trait.

Anupam also touched on his debut film, Saransh (1984), where at the age of 28, he portrayed a 65-year-old retired man—a role that not only launched his career but also shaped his life philosophy. He emphasized, "My next role is always my favorite one." Through his CV, Kher offered a deep insight into his professional journey, highlighting his acting skills as well as his life philosophy and personal challenges. The LinkedIn post reflected on his four-decade-long career and life experiences.

In the CV, Kher went beyond listing his filmography, presenting himself as more than just an actor. He also candidly spoke about his early struggles, noting, "Landed in Mumbai with just 37 in my pocket and a head full of dreams. Juggled small roles while learning the art of patience and perseverance."

Having taken on a variety of roles, the actor discussed his experiences from comic relief to dramatic characters, emphasizing the lessons learned about empathy, humor, and the diversity of human experiences. He expressed a desire to continue telling stories and taking on new roles while remaining open to whatever adventures lie ahead.

In the skills section of his CV, he listed adaptability, humor and positivity, public speaking, and resilience. Kher also shared his life philosophy, highlighting his commitment to lifelong learning and growth. Coming from a Hindi-medium background and achieving success in global cinema has taught him that limitations are often self-imposed. He views failures as lessons and aims to inspire others to find their own paths while enjoying the small moments in life.

He captioned it, "After every five years I update my resume! Luckily, in my profession, there is no age limit. Hope you like my biodata!!! Jai Ho! #Resume #Optimism."

Anupam Kher has made headlines with his recent role in the courtroom drama Kaagaz 2, which was released on March 1, 2024. This sequel to Kaagaz (2021) is directed by V.K. Prakash and showcases a strong cast, including Darshan Kumar, Satish Kaushik, and Smriti Kalra. The film, produced by Satish Kaushik Entertainments and Venus Worldwide Entertainment, is adapted from Prakash's earlier Malayalam film, Nirnayakam (2015).

He is currently busy preparing for his next project, Tanvi The Great, which will be produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio. He also has another film titled Vijay 69 in the pipeline, further adding to his impressive lineup.

