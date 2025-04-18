Anurag Kashyap says he is ‘busier than Shah Rukh Khan’ after leaving Mumbai; pens message for people thinking he’s ‘frustrated and gone’

Anurag Kashyap had earlier confirmed that he has left Mumbai as the industry has become toxic. While he didn’t reveal his location, reports suggested that he has relocated to Bengaluru. Now, the actor and filmmaker stated that since he switched cities, he has been ‘busier than Shah Rukh Khan’. Kashyap also had a message for people thinking he’s ‘frustrated and gone’. Read on!

After sharing his intentions of leaving Mumbai and heaping praise on the South Indian film industry, Anurag Kashyap finally moved out of the city of dreams. However, on April 17, 2025, the actor-director took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he might have left Bombay, but he hasn’t given up on filmmaking yet. While he stated being busier than Shah Rukh Khan, the Kennedy maker divulged that he is coming out for nearly five projects this year.

In his note, he penned, “I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking . For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone . I am here and I am busier than shah rukh khan ( I have to be, I don’t make As much money) I don’t have dates until 2028.”

Anurag Kashyap says he is busier than Shah Rukh Khan:

Kashyap further added, “I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or maybe three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day. So pls go suck your own c@&₹ or if you are flexible enough lick your own a&&.”

In an earlier chat with The Hindu, the Gangs of Wasseypur director stated that he wants to stay away from film people. “The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 and Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone,” he expressed.

He also told The Hollywood Reporter India that since the joy of filmmaking is sucked out in Bollywood, he is planning to move towards the Southern part of India. “That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai,” confirmed the Black Friday actor.

