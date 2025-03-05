Anurag Kashyap CONFIRMS he has left Mumbai as ‘industry has become too toxic’; find more

Anurag Kashyap has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. While he acted in a handful of movies, he also directed and produced many. Hence, he has a good insight of how and what kind of films work for the audience. Even though the majority of his work is in Bollywood, he now thinks that the industry has become 'toxic'. This is probably the reason why he has moved out of Mumbai. Read on!

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has often spoken highly of the South Indian film industry. In a 2023 interview with Pinkvilla, he also stated that his movies would have been more box office friendly if he had been born in Tamil Nadu or Kerala. But since he has to make it in Hindi, he can't do anything about it. In another interview last year, he confirmed moving out of Mumbai by 2025.

Now, in an exclusive chat with The Hindu, the Kennedy maker confirmed that he has left Mumbai. Sharing the reason behind it, he divulged, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 and Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

While Kashyap didn't reveal his location, he stated that he had already paid the first month's rent for his apartment in the new city. Rumor has it that he has moved to Bengaluru. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India last year, Kashyap revealed that he planning to move towards the Southern part of India because the joy of filmmaking is sucked out in Bollywood.

He told the publication, "That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai." Anurag Kashyap was also quick to state that he envies filmmakers in the South because it's difficult for him to go out and experiment as it comes at a cost.

The popular director-producer is currently busy promoting his Malayalam flick, Footage, which has Manju Warrier playing the lead role. He is also backing a Kannada film and will be seen as an actor in two South Indian movies.