Anurag Kashyap says ‘Ye bhi gayi’ as he drops PICS from daughter Aaliyah’s kanyadaan; poses with ‘pillars of strength’ Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently got married to the love of her life, Shane Gregoire. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony. Anurag dropped some unseen pictures from his daughter's kanyadaan ritual, saying she has also gone now. He also posed with Imtiaz Ali and Vikramaditya Motwane at the wedding, who he called his ‘pillars of strength.’

Today, December 14, 2024, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s wedding. In a few photos, he was seen washing Aaliyah’s feet along with his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj during the kanyadaan. There were some more glimpses of the duo with the bride and groom from the rituals.

In the caption, Anurag wrote, “Ye bhi gayi .. (She also went).” The filmmaker asked his son-in-law to take care of his daughter, saying, “@shanegregoire my Silly take care of her. And i will get back to my stubborn self.” He added, “Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming.”

Have a look at the post!

Many Bollywood celebrities, like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tisca Chopra, Urmila Matondkar, and more, sent their warm wishes to the newlyweds as well as Anurag in the comments section. Netizens also conveyed their love.

One person said, “What absolute sweet pictures we have of you and aliyah and shane! You're the coolest FIL and Shane's the sweetest SIL. Congratulations to them, yes, but Congratulations to you and arti too!” while another wrote, “What an absolute gorgeous delight congratulations.”

Anurag Kashyap made another Instagram post in which he was seen posing with filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Vikramaditya Motwane at the wedding. Captioning the happy picture, he stated, “My two pillars of strength @imtiazaliofficial and @motwayne (in order of seniority).” Check it out!

Many fans called them ‘legends’ in the comments, and one exclaimed, “Pure Cinema In One Frame.”

Anurag Kashyap enjoyed his daughter’s wedding functions wholeheartedly. Earlier, at the Mehendi party, he was spotted shaking a leg with Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina.

