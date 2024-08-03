Anurag Kashyap slams Bollywood for focusing on 'star power', praises 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies: 'They would fill these roles with big stars'

Director and actor Anurag Kashyap, known for his candid views on sensitive topics, recently voiced his opinions on the Hindi film industry's emphasis on star power. He suggested that this focus is a key reason why southern film industries are outperforming Bollywood. Kashyap praised the recently released film Kill, stating that Bollywood often prioritizes star power over authentic storytelling.

Anurag Kashyap, as reported by The Hindu, commended the film Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil and noted that the film's creators were bold in casting three influencers in significant roles. He said, “In Bollywood, they would fill these roles with big stars, focusing on star power rather than telling a real story.”

He noted that Bollywood often relies on repetitive formulas but mentioned that stepping out of the box can lead to exceptional films. He praised 12th Fail from last year and Laapataa Ladies from this year, stating that originality is key to their success. Kashyap also expressed admiration for the recently released action drama Kill, describing it as a unique film despite being an action movie.

Additionally, he discussed the criticism faced by his own film, Maharaja, for its violence, noting that Kill received similar critiques. He said, “Kill is an action movie but still very unique in itself.” He also spoke about his film Maharaja getting a lot of criticism for its violence, which was also the case with Kill.

In another old interview with Humans of Cinema, the filmmaker-actor slammed Bollywood for wasting money. He said, “A lot of money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. It goes into the paraphernalia, it goes into the entourage.”

He stressed that filmmaking is a serious undertaking involving hard work and creativity, rather than just a leisurely activity. He pointed out that a considerable portion of the budget is spent on equipment and support staff. For instance, he noted that even when filming in a remote jungle, a car might be dispatched to a city three hours away to fetch a five-star burger, underscoring the excessive costs involved.

