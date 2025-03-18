POLL: Which Priyanka Chopra movie on Amazon Prime Video is your favorite? Dil Dhadakne Do to Don; VOTE
Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite Priyanka Chopra movie that is available to watch on the platform Amazon Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She has showcased her talent throughout her career in various films. Many of these are available to watch on OTT platforms. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite Priyanka movie on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the five options and vote to select your winner.
1. Dil Dhadakne Do
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) is a family comedy drama directed by Zoya Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Ayesha Mehra, a businesswoman who wants to divorce her husband. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, and Shefali Shah.
2. Don
Don is an action thriller that was released in 2006. In the Farhan Akhtar directorial, Priyanka stars as Roma, who wants to take revenge on Shah Rukh Khan’s character Don. In the gripping story, she is seen in an action-packed avatar. PC returned as Roma in the sequel Don 2.
3. Aitraaz
Aitraaz is one of Priyanka Chopra’s most highly acclaimed movies. She plays Sonia Roy, the antagonist, in this 2004 romantic thriller helmed by Abbas Mustan. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan also lead the cast. Priyanka received a lot of love and appreciation for her performance.
4. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Priyanka entertained the audience with Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004 alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She portrays the character of Rani, an upcoming fashion designer, in this romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film is popular to date.
5. Gunday
In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday, Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nandita, a police officer who pretends to be a cabaret dancer. She stars with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the action thriller. Gunday was released in theaters in 2014.
