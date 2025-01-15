Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's luxurious Alibaug bungalow decorated with flowers ahead of housewarming party goes VIRAL

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in India, and they were recently spotted heading to their new Alibaug home before returning to Mumbai. After videos of the couple went viral, a new clip surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans. This latest viral video showcases the couple's new bungalow in Alibaug, which was decorated with flowers ahead of the housewarming party.

Shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, the video features the front gate of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new bungalow in Alibaug. The entrance is adorned with flowers, suggesting preparations for a housewarming party for their guests.

Earlier, a video from the ferry terminal at the Gateway of India surfaced, showing several men loading pooja essentials onto a speedboat, accompanied by a priest.

Fans of the star couple quickly speculated that Virat and Anushka were preparing to host a housewarming party at their newly built home in Alibaug.

In 2023, it was reported that Virat Kohli had acquired a luxurious villa in Alibaug. The property, located in Avas Living, covers 2,000 square feet and is valued at approximately Rs 6 crore.

The villa features a 400-square-foot swimming pool, making it an ideal retreat for the couple. In addition, they are said to have purchased a farmhouse in Alibaug for Rs 19.24 crore, further cementing their ties to the coastal region.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. Shortly after, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika Kohli, in 2021.

Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay Kohli, was born in February of the previous year. The couple has continued to balance their flourishing family life with their professional pursuits.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero in 2018. She also made a brief cameo in the 2022 film Qala. Fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the big screen in the forthcoming biographical film Chakda Xpress, in which she will play the iconic cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

