Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Ameesha Patel reacts to replacing Kareena Kapoor Khan in movie co-starring Hrithik Roshan; 'She's gained a lot independently...'

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan both made their Bollywood debuts 25 years ago with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. To mark this milestone, the film was recently re-released in theaters. Ameesha was not initially the first choice for the role. Kareena Kapoor was originally offered the part, and now Patel has opened up about replacing her and said 'She’s gained a lot independently and I don't think we should go into equations.'

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Ameesha Patel was asked if Kareena Kapoor’s loss was her gain. She stated that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a success for everyone involved in the film. She added that both Kareena and herself had gained a lot individually and felt there was no need to compare their achievements.

For those unaware, in an old interview with Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor had claimed that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was made specifically for Hrithik Roshan, as his father, Rakesh Roshan, reportedly spent hours perfecting every frame and close-up of Hrithik’s scenes, while not dedicating any significant time to Ameesha Patel’s.

Kareena expressed that she was content with her decision to opt out of the film. She further commented that there were parts of the film where Ameesha had visible blemishes and under-eye bags, which made her appear less attractive, while Hrithik’s every shot was flawless.

The Crew actress mentioned that if she had been in the film, she believed she would have received a better deal, but also felt that the attention would have been divided between her and Hrithik. Therefore, she was happy to have turned down the role.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-released in theaters on January 10, 2025.