Happy Birthday Vamika: 5 PICS by Anushka Sharma ft Virat Kohli and son Akaay that prove her daughter is the apple of their eye

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turns four today, i.e. January 11, 2025. The couple entered parenthood with her arrival in 2021. Ever since, the doting mother has shared several endearing pictures featuring the birthday girl, her husband, Virat Kohli and her son Akaay proving the little one to be the couple's apple of eye. On her birthday, let's take a look at some of our favorite ones.

1. The first glimpse of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli introduced their daughter Vamika Kohli on Instagram with this adorable snap. The cutesy photo featured the cricketer gazing at his little munchkin while the actress held the newly-born in her arms.

2. Anushka Sharma and Vamika enjoying beauty of Mother Nature

The proud parents have always found their happiness by spending quality time with family. This is a picture that shows the actress enjoying the beauty of Mother Nature lying on the ground with her daughter on herself.

3. Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika’s play time

This is an aww-so-cute picture of Virat Kohli as he held his daughter close while enjoying their time in the park. The little one’s adorable frock and tiny shoes are what have our hearts.

4. Anushka Sharma being happiest with Vamika

It is another endearing snap featuring the mother-daughter duo laughing and playing by a lake sitting on a cement bench. While Anushka looks gorgeous in a blue sweatshirt and pink pants, Vamika can be seen dressed in a pink shirt and patching pants.

5. Virat Kohli being a hands-on father to Vamika and Akaay

This is a heartwarming photo of Virat with their children, Vamika and Akaay that exudes the essence of family-oriented approach. Being a loving father, the Indian cricketer looked playful holding both his little munchkins while the face of both the kids are hidden with heart emojis.

Ahead of Vamika’s birthday, Virat and Anushka landed in Mumbai on Friday, i.e. January 10, 2025.

