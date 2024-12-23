Hania Aamir reveals she wants to visit THIS place in India and it has special connection to rapper Badshah; Find out

Rapper and singer Badshah was reported to have been linked to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir for some time. The actress also attended Badshah’s concert and posted a clip from the event on her Instagram Stories. In a new interview, the actress opened up about her friendship with the singer and shared that she would love to visit Chandigarh, as her friend Badshah is from there.

In a recent conversation with Mashable Middle East, Hania Aamir was asked about the one place she would love to visit in India, to which she responded that she would like to visit Chandigarh. When asked why, she quickly mentioned that it was because her friend, Badshah, is from there.

Meanwhile, during an interaction at Sahitya AajTak 2024, as reported by India Today, Badshah addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship with Hania Aamir. He denied the speculation, stating that Hania is a "very good friend" with whom he shares a "great connection."

Talking about his relationship with Hania, Badshah shared that she is a very good friend of his, and they share a great connection. He mentioned that they have a lot of fun whenever they meet, and that’s all there is to it.

The Morni singer added that Hania is happy in her life, and he is happy in his. He further explained that while their equation is wonderful, people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe.

Rumors about Hania Aamir and Badshah dating started circulating after Hania posted pictures of them together while having fun in Dubai. She also shared several photos from a party they attended, sparking curiosity among their fans.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple married in 2012 but separated in 2020. They have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in January 2017.

On the other hand, Hania Aamir is known for her work in Urdu-language television shows and films. She made her acting debut in the 2016 comedy film Janaan. Aamir was born on February 12, 1997, in Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, into a Punjabi family from Muree.

